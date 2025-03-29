Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,807 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $120,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,723,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,387,000 after buying an additional 2,607,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after buying an additional 1,968,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.