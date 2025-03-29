Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Plans Dividend of $0.27 (BATS:JBBB)

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $48.76. 981,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $49.71.
About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
