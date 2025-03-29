Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.27 (BATS:JBBB)

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.268 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 981,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,310. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

