JHI Growth ETF JXX Declares Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:JXX)

JHI Growth ETF JXX (NYSEARCA:JXX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
JHI Growth ETF JXX Stock Performance
JXX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76. JHI Growth ETF JXX has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $25.75.
About JHI Growth ETF JXX
