JHI Growth ETF JXX (NYSEARCA:JXX) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

JHI Growth ETF JXX (NYSEARCA:JXX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
JHI Growth ETF JXX Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of JXX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. 3,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and a PE ratio of 41.76. JHI Growth ETF JXX has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $25.75.
JHI Growth ETF JXX Company Profile
