JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.66 and last traded at $70.05. 280,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 231,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

