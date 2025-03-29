Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 14.7% increase from Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
KHPI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,019. Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34.
About Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF
