KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $26.11 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

