KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $71,192,000 after acquiring an additional 162,976 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,446 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $340,427,000 after purchasing an additional 638,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $91.67 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.