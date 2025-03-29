Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 6051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKPNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.