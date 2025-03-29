KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KOSÉ Price Performance

OTCMKTS KSRYY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

