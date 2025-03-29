Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $569.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock worth $92,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,535,000 after purchasing an additional 583,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after buying an additional 615,211 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,769,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,367,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 1,521,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,798,000 after buying an additional 41,535 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

