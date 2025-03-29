Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Ladder Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 73.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.
Ladder Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.91. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LADR shares. B. Riley upgraded Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ladder Capital
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.