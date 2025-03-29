Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Ladder Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 73.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.91. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LADR shares. B. Riley upgraded Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

