Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,268. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

