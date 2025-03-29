LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €30.53 ($33.18) and last traded at €30.33 ($32.97). Approximately 494,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.14 ($32.76).
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.67.
About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.
