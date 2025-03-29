LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LVTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 43,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

