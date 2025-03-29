LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 43,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LVTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

