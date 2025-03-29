Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 208,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

