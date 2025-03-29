Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leading Edge Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 208,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
About Leading Edge Materials
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Leading Edge Materials
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.