Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 75,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,344. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.9943 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

