Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arcadia Biosciences and Lendway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 1 3.50 Lendway 0 0 0 0 0.00

Arcadia Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Lendway.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.7% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Lendway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -110.61% -52.63% -34.57% Lendway N/A -21.56% -4.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Lendway”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $5.05 million 0.80 -$13.98 million ($4.28) -0.69 Lendway $31.58 million 0.22 $2.41 million ($1.98) -1.99

Lendway has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcadia Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lendway beats Arcadia Biosciences on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

