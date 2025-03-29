Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,072 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $84.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

