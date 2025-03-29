Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 792 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,962,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,015,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,090,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $218.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day moving average is $203.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.80.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

