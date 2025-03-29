Lithium Argentina (LAR) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lithium Argentina to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lithium Argentina alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Argentina N/A -1.37% -1.08% Lithium Argentina Competitors -1,300.59% -11.20% -9.41%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Lithium Argentina has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Argentina’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Argentina N/A $1.29 billion -23.67 Lithium Argentina Competitors $6.48 billion $892.01 million -14.65

Lithium Argentina’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lithium Argentina. Lithium Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lithium Argentina and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Argentina 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lithium Argentina Competitors 1264 2712 3201 146 2.30

Lithium Argentina currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.32%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.59%. Given Lithium Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lithium Argentina is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lithium Argentina beats its rivals on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Lithium Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.