Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) was up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,131,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,672% from the average daily volume of 63,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lithium ION Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

About Lithium ION Energy

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

