Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) was up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,131,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,672% from the average daily volume of 63,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45.
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
