Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $200.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 126.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,649,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

