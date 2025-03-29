London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.49 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 17,679 shares.
London & Associated Properties Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.47.
London & Associated Properties Company Profile
London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.
