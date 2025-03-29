LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,994 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $37,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 780,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 527,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 331,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3,965,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 277,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.31.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

