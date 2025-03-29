LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,579,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $41,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.