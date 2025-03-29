LPL Financial LLC Has $42.62 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $42,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.