LPL Financial LLC Has $43.32 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $43,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,780,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. HSBC upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.42.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $258.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.93 and its 200-day moving average is $278.64. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,819.50. This trade represents a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.