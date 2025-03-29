LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 568,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $38,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE CARR opened at $63.28 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.