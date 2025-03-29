LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,246 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 692,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $41,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

