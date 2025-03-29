Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Lyons Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LYBC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 589. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. Lyons Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $42.85.

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

