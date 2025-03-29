Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MALJF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.00. 1,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.51.
