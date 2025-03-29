Marblegate Acquisition (NASDAQ:GATEU) Trading Up 26% – Should You Buy?

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATEU – Get Free Report) shot up 26% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.16. 1,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Up 118.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marblegate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marblegate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.