Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Down 74.3% in March

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.23. 98,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,963. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

