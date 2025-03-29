Mechanics Financial Corp Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.45 and a 200 day moving average of $194.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

