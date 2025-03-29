Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the February 28th total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 390,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Meihua International Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.34. 189,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,021. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618,698 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 9.04% of Meihua International Medical Technologies worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

