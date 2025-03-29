Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Shares Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.40. 8,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 18,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
