Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Shares Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.40. 8,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 18,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 3.4 %

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.29. The company has a market cap of C$275.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.