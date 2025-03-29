MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 96,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0193 per share. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.