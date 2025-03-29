MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MGF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 96,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.39.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0193 per share. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Government Markets Income Trust
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.