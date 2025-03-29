Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Makes New $11.57 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 198,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,567,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

VGSH stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

