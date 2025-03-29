Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Up 149.0% in March

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Microvast Trading Down 13.7 %

MVSTW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 12,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,058. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get Microvast alerts:

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.