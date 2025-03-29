Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Up 149.0% in March

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Microvast Trading Down 13.7 %
MVSTW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 12,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,058. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Microvast
