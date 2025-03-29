Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 56,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NERV remained flat at $1.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,423. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.10. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.49. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

