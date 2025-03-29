Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading 13.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 14,781,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 18,742,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

