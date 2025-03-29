Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock remained flat at $26.20 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.66%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

Featured Stories

