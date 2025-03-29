Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock remained flat at $26.20 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.66%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.