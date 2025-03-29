Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,132,300 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 2,364,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Macquarie lowered Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Mitsubishi Trading Down 4.3 %
Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.
