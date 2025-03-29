Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 52,448 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,448 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $72,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in American International Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

American International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

AIG stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

