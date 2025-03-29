Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $63,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COR opened at $275.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.18. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $275.57.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

