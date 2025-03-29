Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $48.49 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $48,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.