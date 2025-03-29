Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 111,364 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 111,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,972,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Spotify Technology stock opened at $559.76 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $260.80 and a 52 week high of $652.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $578.28 and a 200-day moving average of $477.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
